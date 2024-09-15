Wake Forest buys out of 2025 football game at Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels rolled over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, 40-6, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The game was the first of a home-and-home series that the two schools scheduled 10 years ago. However, earlier this week Wake Forest officials notified Ole Miss that they would buy out of the return game in Oxford, Miss., that was slated for Sept. 13, 2025.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin revealed the news shortly after the Rebels’ win on Saturday.

“These guys during the week called over and (Wake Forest athletic director) John Currie said ‘we’re not playing next year’ and bought out of the game,” Kiffin said. “So I thought that was a good message for our players, that somebody would want to pay money not to play them. Says a lot about where our program is right now.”

According to the copy of the contract, the cancellation fee for each game is $750,000 if notice of cancellation is received by the non-breaching party more than 12 months but less than 24 months before the date of the scheduled game. That sum increases to $1 million if notice of cancellation is given 12 months or less before the date of the scheduled game.

Both teams will now need to locate a fourth non-conference opponent for next season. Ole Miss is scheduled to host Georgia State on Aug. 30, The Citadel on Sept. 6, and Tulane on Sept. 20.

Wake Forest’s other scheduled non-conference opponents in 2025 are all at home and include Kennesaw State on Aug. 30, Western Carolina on Sept. 6, and Delaware on Nov. 22.

