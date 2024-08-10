Oregon State reschedules 2026 FCS opponent

The Oregon State Beavers have rescheduled a future football game against a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Oregon State previously signed a contract to host the Sacramento State Hornets of the Big Sky Conference at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore., on Sept. 5, 2026. The contract was executed on Jan. 19, 2021.

According to a copy of an amendment to the contract obtained from Sacramento State University via a state public records request, the two schools have agreed to reschedule the contest for Saturday, Sept. 1, 2029. All other terms of the contract, including a $600,000 guarantee for the Hornets, remain the same.

The Sac State amendment was signed earlier this year, just a couple of months before Oregon State scheduled a home-and-home series with the Houston Cougars for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The Oregon State-Houston game in 2026 is now scheduled for the same date that the Beavers were previously slated to host Sacramento State.

It’s not certain why the Sacramento State game was rescheduled, but there are a couple of possibilities. First and obviously, it could have just been a date conflict. Second, the Beavers could simply be clearing a spot on their schedule to play the in-state rival Oregon Ducks.

Another possibility is that Oregon State is trimming down its 2026 non-league opponents in preparation for a revived Pac-12 that season or some other conference transition.

Oregon State is one of two remaining members of the Pac-12 Conference along with Washington State following the departure of 10 members to the Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC. The Beavers will play as a Pac-12 member this season and have a scheduling alliance with the Mountain West Conference.

The Beavers can play the 2025 season as a Pac-12 member as well, per NCAA rules. Division I multi-sport conferences must have at least seven members, but can operate for two years with less than the minimum under NCAA Bylaw 20.02.9.2, which gives them a two-year grace period.

Where will Oregon State and Washington State end up? Hopefully we will learn the answer to that question soon.

