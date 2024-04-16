Oregon State schedules future football series against two Big 12 teams

The Oregon State Beavers have scheduled future football series against two Big 12 teams, the school announced on Tuesday.

Oregon State is one of two remaining members of the Pac-12 Conference along with Washington State following the departure of 10 members to the Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC. The Beavers will play as a Pac-12 member this season and have a scheduling alliance with the Mountain West Conference.

Oregon State will play a home-and-home football series with the Houston Cougars of the Big 12 Conference beginning on Sept. 27, 2025 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. The Beavers will travel to return the game against the Cougars on Sept. 5, 2026 at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas.

In three prior gridiron meetings, the Beavers are 1-2 against the Cougars. Oregon State won the first matchup in Corvallis in 1960, but then dropped games in Houston in 1961 and 1970.

Oregon State was previously scheduled to open the 2026 season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets, but will now play at Houston on that date. The status of OSU’s game with Sacramento State in 2026 is currently unknown.

Oregon State and Big 12 member Kansas State will begin a home-and-home series on Sept. 14, 2030 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan. The series will conclude the following season with the Beavers hosting the Wildcats in Corvallis on Sept. 13, 2031.

In their first and only meeting on the gridiron back in 1979, Kansas State defeated Oregon State 22-16.

Kansas State was scheduled to play a home-and-home series against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights of the Big Ten during the 2030 and 2031 seasons, but that series has been canceled and replaced with the series against Oregon State, according to a report by GoPowercat.com.

Football Schedules