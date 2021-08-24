Oregon State adds Sacramento State to 2026 football schedule

The Oregon State Beavers have added the Sacramento State Hornets to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Oregon State University was obtained from Sacramento State University via a state public records request.

Oregon State will host Sacramento State at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. Oregon State will pay Sacramento State a $600,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

Oregon State and Sacramento State first met on the gridiron in 2003 in Corvallis, which resulted in a 40-7 Beaver victory. Eight seasons later in 2011, the Hornets returned to Corvallis and upset the Beavers, 29-28 in overtime, to even the series at one game apiece.

Sacramento State is the seventh game against a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent on Oregon State’s future non-conference schedules. The Beavers are also slated to host Idaho in 2021, Montana State in 2022, UC Davis in 2023, Idaho State in 2024, and Portland State in 2025 and 2027.

The Hornets are currently scheduled to face seven Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents in the near future, with a least one on the docket through 2026. Sacramento State will play at Cal in 2021, Colorado State in 2022, Stanford in 2023, San Jose State and Fresno State in 2024, and Fresno State again in 2026, in addition to the newly scheduled game at Oregon State.

