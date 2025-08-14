Oregon State, BYU cancel future football game

The Oregon State Beavers and BYU Cougars announced a future home-and-home football series last fall, and one of those games has already hit the chopping block, FBSchedules.com has learned via a copy of an amendment obtained from Oregon State University via a state public records request.

Oregon State and BYU previously announced a home-and-home series that is set to begin on Sept. 25, 2027 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. The second and final game of the series was slated for Sept. 9, 2028 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.

According to the contract amendment, the 2027 game in Provo will be played as scheduled, while the 2028 contest in Corvallis has been canceled. College football fans wanting to see both of those games played do have some hope, however, as the two schools plan to reschedule the contest.

Below are the details from the copy of the contract amendment:

NOW AND THEREFORE, the Parties mutually agree as follows: The football game originally scheduled to be played on September 9, 2028, in Corvallis, Oregon, with Oregon State University as the Host Institution and Brigham Young University as the Visiting Institution, is hereby mutually agreed by the Parties to no longer be played as scheduled. The Parties further agree to engage in good faith discussions to reschedule a future game, to be hosted by Oregon State University, for a mutually agreed-upon future date, time, and season.

The contract amendment was signed by BYU Director of Athletics Thomas A. Holmoe on April 30, 2025, and then signed by Oregon State Executive Deputy Athletics Director/COO Brent Blaylock and Contracts Officer Marlee Richter on May 1, 2025.

The game was likely canceled due to Oregon State’s ever-changing future football schedules as they move forward in a rebuilt Pac-12 Conference. A complete cancellation of either game by one of the parties would result in a $1 million cancellation fee, per the original contract.

The Beavers could also be clearing spots on their future schedules to continue the Civil War rivalry game against the Oregon Ducks. Oregon appears to be making similar moves as well, as the Ducks recently canceled future games against the Utah State Aggies in 2027 and 2028.

Oregon State and BYU first met on the gridiron in 1955 and have played 11 times overall. The Beavers defeated the Cougars in their most recent matchup in 2012 in Provo and now lead the overall series by one game, 6-5.

Additional 2028 Schedule Changes

Oregon State has also made date adjustments to two other non-conference contests in 2028, according to documents obtained by FBSchedules.com.

The Beavers were previously scheduled to open the 2028 season at home against the Idaho Vandals on Sept. 2. That game has been pushed back one week and will now be played on Sept. 9.

Additionally, Oregon State was slated to visit the New Mexico Lobos on Sept. 9, 2028. That game has been pushed back two weeks and will now be contested on Sept. 23 that season.

