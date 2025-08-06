Oregon, Utah State mutually cancel two future football games

College football realignment appears to have claimed another pair of future football games, this time involving teams from the Big Ten Conference and, currently, the Mountain West Conference.

The Oregon Ducks and Utah State Aggies originally scheduled a three-game football series back in 2020. The agreement called for two games to be played in Eugene, Ore., on Sept. 18, 2027 and then again two seasons later on Sept. 15, 2029. The middle game was slated for Sept. 16, 2028 in Logan, Utah.

Since that series was scheduled, Oregon and nine other teams departed the Pac-12 Conference, with the Ducks landing in the Big Ten Conference. That move was followed by Utah State announcing its own move from the Mountain West Conference to the Pac-12, which is set to be official in 2026.

Perhaps due to that realignment, Oregon and Utah State have mutually agreed to trim two games from their scheduled three-game football series, according to a copy of the amendment obtained from Utah State University via a state public records request. The games that have been axed are the first two tilts of the set, which are the 2027 contest in Eugene and the 2028 contest in Logan.

That leaves only one future game contracted between the Ducks and Aggies, and it remains scheduled for Sept. 15, 2029 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. However, there has been a modification to the guarantee for that contest.

Previously, the two schools were set to exchange $300,000 guarantees for the games in 2027 and 2028, and then Utah State would get $875,000 for the third and final game in Eugene. Per the contract amendment, the Ducks will now pay the Aggies a $1.2 million guarantee for the game in 2029, which is an increase of $325,000.

Oregon and Utah State first met on the gridiron in 1976 in Eugene. In their most recent contest in 2008, the Ducks defeated the Aggies 66-24 to extend their lead in the overall series to 4-0.

