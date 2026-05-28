Oregon, Baylor cancel future home-and-home football series

The Oregon Ducks and Baylor Bears have canceled their future home-and-home football series, both schools announced Wednesday.

Oregon and Baylor were previously scheduled to begin a home-and-home series at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas on September 11, 2027. The series was set to conclude at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., the following season on September 9, 2028. FBSchedules.com first broke the news of the series back in 2017.

A specific reason for the cancellation was not stated, but the termination of the agreement was mutual according to press releases from both schools.

Within its own press release, Oregon announced it has scheduled a replacement for Baylor in 2027. The Ducks will host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers of the Sun Belt Conference on the same date, September 11.

With the changes, Oregon now has three scheduled non-conference opponents in 2027 — Eastern Washington on Sept. 4, Coastal Carolina on Sept. 11, and WKU on Sept. 18, all at home.

On Tuesday, Oregon announced a new four-game, home-and-home series with the Oregon State Beavers. The two schools will meet in Corvallis in 2028 and 2032, and in Eugene in 2029 and 2031.

With Oregon off the slate, Baylor’s non-league schedule in 2027 now includes a home tilt against Incarnate Word on Sept. 4 and a road contest at Air Force on Sept. 18.

Football Schedules