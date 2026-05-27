Oregon, Oregon State schedule four-game football series

The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers have agreed to a four‑game football series, both schools announced Tuesday.

The series opens with Oregon traveling to Reser Stadium in Corvallis on September 16, 2028. The matchup shifts to Autzen Stadium in Eugene the following year on September 15, 2029.

After a one‑year break in 2030, the rivalry resumes at Autzen Stadium on August 30, 2031. The four‑game set concludes when the Ducks return to Corvallis to face the Beavers on September 11, 2032.

The two programs first met in 1894 and have played 129 times in a rivalry historically known as The Civil War. Oregon has won three straight meetings dating back to 2023 and leads the all‑time series 70-49-10.

To accommodate the addition of the 2029 Oregon State game, Oregon’s home matchup with Utah State that season has been moved up one week to September 8.

Oregon is entering its third season as a member of the Big Ten Conference following its departure from the Pac‑12. The Ducks won the Big Ten title in their inaugural season and reached the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl, finishing 13-1. Last season, they advanced to the CFP Semifinal at the Chick‑fil‑A Peach Bowl before falling to eventual national champion Indiana, ending the year 13-2.

Oregon State remains a member of the Pac‑12 alongside Washington State. This fall, the conference welcomes a new slate of programs: Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Texas State, and Utah State.

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