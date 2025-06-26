Ole Miss, UConn cancel future home-and-home football series

The Ole Miss Rebels and UConn Huskies have canceled their future home-and-home football series, it was announced Wednesday.

Ole Miss and UConn were previously scheduled to begin a home-and-home series at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., on Sept. 11, 2027. The series was set to conclude with UConn traveling to face Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Nov. 18, 2028.

According to a release from UConn, the series with Ole Miss is now off, but a specific reason for the cancellation was not indicated.

UConn has already moved to replace the canceled UConn series. In the same announcement, the Huskies revealed the addition of two games to their future series against the Duke Blue Devils.

As revealed in 2023, UConn and Duke scheduled a four-game, home-and-home series. The Huskies will host the Blue Devils in East Hartford on Nov. 8, 2025 and then again on Sept. 29, 2029. Games at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., are slated for Nov. 7, 2026 and Aug. 31, 2030.

UConn-Duke games announced today are scheduled for Sept. 11, 2027 in Durham and on Oct. 14, 2028 in East Hartford.

As for Ole Miss, the cancellation leaves the Rebels with two scheduled non-conference opponents in 2027 (Charlotte and Oregon State) and two in 2028 (South Alabama and Alcorn State).

