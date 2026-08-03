Notre Dame, Indiana cancel future home-and-home football series

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Indiana Hoosiers have canceled their future home-and-home football series, per a report from Pete Sampson of The Athletic.
Notre Dame and Indiana were previously scheduled to begin a series at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., on August 31, 2030. The series was set to conclude with the Fighting Irish traveling to face the Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on September 27, 2031.
It’s not yet clear whether the cancellation was mutual, but news of the series’ demise comes on the same day Notre Dame announced it will renew its rivalry with USC in 2030 — a game slated for the exact date previously reserved for Indiana.
Breaking: Notre Dame and USC have agreed to four-year contract to resume their rivalry, beginning in 2030. Games will be played early in the season, Week 1 in Los Angeles and South Bend in 2030 and 2031, respectively.
Notre Dame's home-and-home with Indiana is off, per a source.
— Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) August 3, 2026
According to the terms of the original contract signed in 2021, the canceling party is required to pay a $250,000 fee if the game is canceled more than two years before its scheduled date. That fee increases to $500,000 if notice is given between one and two years out, and rises to $1 million for any cancellation made less than one year before the game.
In their most recent matchup in the first round of the 2024 College Football Playoff, Notre Dame defeated Indiana in South Bend, 27-17. Prior to that game, the two in-state schools hadn’t squared off since a 49-27 Fighting Irish victory in 1991. The two programs have met 30 times overall with Notre Dame leading the series 24-5-1.
The cancellation of the Notre Dame series follows a trend since head coach Curt Cignetti arrived in Bloomington. The Hoosiers canceled games with Louisville and Virginia, replacing them with group of six and FCS opponents. Indiana now has zero future non-conference games scheduled against power opponents.
Football Schedules
It’s very frustrating to see Notre Dame chicken out of playing the reigning national champions.
Just saw a report that it was Indiana that backed out.
That seems to be the case now from multiple sources. I guess Notre Dame waited to announce the cancellation until they had USC lined up.
Try again. Hoosiers cancelled and now have no power 4 teams remaining on schedule. Looks like the ‘reigning champions’ are the one chickening out.
Kevin, if Indiana backed out of the series, as you’ve responded in this comment chain, could you please re-write the story’s headline? Guys like John luxuriate in Notre Dame’s legendary (and illusory) cowardice. No reason to give him extra reason to get agitated!
So what are you trying to say. ND cancelled in order to replace them with USC? If so, then why try to blame Cignitti?
The Big Ten’s TV partners need to put their foot down and demand a requirement for the conference’s schools to play one OOC game against a P4 team every year in order to renew their TV rights.
Can’t handle an extra power conference opponent, Curt Cignetti?
Indiana should be ashamed of themselves. Everyone else is playing. 10 power 4 games. They are the ones who canceled home and homes with Virginia and Louisville. They probably cancelled Indiana also. Why would ND need to cancel Indiana to schedule USC. They did not have a full schedule yet and they play 10 power 4 schools every year.
Indiana has apparently decided it does not want to lay any no conference opponents with a pulse. Pretty sad to schedule like this.
Looking at future Big 10 Schedules that are complete:
Indiana: NO scheduled games against non-conference power teams.
Nebraska: No non-conference power teams in 2026 or 2027.
Ohio State: No non-conference power teams in 2029.
Oregon: No non-conference power teams in 2027. (If we don’t count Oregon State, 2029, as well.)
Penn State: No non-conference power teams in 2026.
Rutgers: No non-conference power teams in 2028.
USC: No non-conference power teams in 2026.
Washington: No non-conference power teams in 2026 and 2028 if Washington State doesn’t count.
The Big Ten is clearly scheduling like this on purpose.
Compare to the SEC where they all are playing a power 4 out-of-conference opponent. Many are playing two in some years