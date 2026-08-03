Notre Dame, USC to renew football rivalry in 2030

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and USC Trojans will renew their football rivalry in 2030, both schools officially announced Monday.
The four-game, home-and-home series will begin with Notre Dame traveling to Los Angeles to take on USC on August 31, 2030, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The following season, the Trojans will return the trip to face the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend on August 30, 2031.
The two schools will then meet in Los Angeles in 2032 and in South Bend in 2033, with the exact dates to be determined. However, the 2032 and 2033 contests will each be played in the first three weeks of the season.
“USC’s historic rivalry with Notre Dame holds a special place in the history of college football, and we are happy to resume a series that means so much to the entire Trojan Family,” said USC Director of Athletics Jen Cohen. “It remains important for us to play this game early in the season, as it allows us to schedule competitively with our Big Ten peers and takes into account the health and best interests of our student-athletes and program. We are excited for our fans, and we look forward to more memorable matchups and unforgettable games between the Trojans and the Irish.”
The Notre Dame–USC football rivalry, first played in 1926, has grown into one of the sport’s defining intersectional matchups, with the two programs meeting 96 times across a century of competition. Notre Dame holds the all‑time series lead, 51-37-5. Recent momentum has swung back toward the Irish, who have won the last three meetings, including a 34-24 victory in their most recent matchup in 2025.
Since 1952, Notre Dame and USC compete for the Jeweled Shillelagh Trophy, which is presented by the Notre Dame Club of Los Angeles.
Football Schedules
Wish they would/could still play Thanksgiving Saturday (L A games), and 4th Saturday in October (South bend).
Sorry Big Ten wants all conference games in last weekend of regular season.
Because USC plays a Big 10 schedule and the Big 10 isn’t going to cave to Notre Dame by allowing a member school to mess up the late season conference schedule.
It was never a problem for the PAC-12….
When Notre Dame plays USC the final game of the season, UCLA can play Cal, which works for the ACC because it has an odd number of teams.
When Notre Dame plays Stanford the final game of the season, USC and UCLA can play. That also works for the ACC because Stanford is playing a non-conference game (Notre Dame) the final game of the season.
It’s not that hard.
@ Late season scheduling
Even years can have ND@USC, UCLA@Cal, and Stanford@SMU
Odd years can have UCLA-USC, ND@Stanford, and Cal@SMU
“It was never a problem for the PAC 12”
Remind us all what happened to them.
I dont get why they couldnt renew the series starting in 2028, since USC almost always schedules non-conference games last minute.
“It remains important for us to play this game early in the season, as it allows us to schedule competitively with our Big Ten peers and takes into account the health and best interests of our student-athletes and program.”
Did the USC administration take into account the health and best interests of their student-athletes when they agreed to join a conference that requires those same student-athletes to play road games at Rutgers, Maryland and Penn State on weeknights? Of course not. This has nothing to do with the best interests of their student-athletes, and it never has.
Reason why Southern California Schools & Great Northwest Schools joined Big Ten.
It’s all about Money$$$$.
Jen Cohen is a top-quality orator.
But she’s versatile, too. By November, she’ll be pegging Linc, who will have lost too many games to keep his job.
USC needs to realize any loss any time of the season could affect CFP chances.
ND lost their first two last year and it ended up costing them a CFP appearance.
Therefore, it is more important that ND-USC maintain its traditional scheduling.
Notre Dame can join the Big 10 if they want to play USC during rivalry week.
Pretty simple.