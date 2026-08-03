Notre Dame, USC to renew football rivalry in 2030

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Southern California Trojans long snapper Hank Pepper (31) snaps the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and USC Trojans will renew their football rivalry in 2030, both schools officially announced Monday.

The four-game, home-and-home series will begin with Notre Dame traveling to Los Angeles to take on USC on August 31, 2030, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The following season, the Trojans will return the trip to face the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend on August 30, 2031.

The two schools will then meet in Los Angeles in 2032 and in South Bend in 2033, with the exact dates to be determined. However, the 2032 and 2033 contests will each be played in the first three weeks of the season.

“USC’s historic rivalry with Notre Dame holds a special place in the history of college football, and we are happy to resume a series that means so much to the entire Trojan Family,” said USC Director of Athletics Jen Cohen. “It remains important for us to play this game early in the season, as it allows us to schedule competitively with our Big Ten peers and takes into account the health and best interests of our student-athletes and program. We are excited for our fans, and we look forward to more memorable matchups and unforgettable games between the Trojans and the Irish.”

The Notre Dame–USC football rivalry, first played in 1926, has grown into one of the sport’s defining intersectional matchups, with the two programs meeting 96 times across a century of competition. Notre Dame holds the all‑time series lead, 51-37-5. Recent momentum has swung back toward the Irish, who have won the last three meetings, including a 34-24 victory in their most recent matchup in 2025.

Since 1952, Notre Dame and USC compete for the Jeweled Shillelagh Trophy, which is presented by the Notre Dame Club of Los Angeles.

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