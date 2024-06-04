Notre Dame adds Boise State to 2025 football schedule

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have added the Boise State Broncos to their 2025 football schedule, it was announced on Tuesday.
Notre Dame will host Boise State at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.
Per Bronco Nation News, the Broncos will receive a $1.35 million guarantee for the game.
The Fighting Irish, who play as an FBS Independent, now have 11 games scheduled for the 2025 season. Other teams scheduled to visit South Bend next season include Texas A&M on Sept. 13, Purdue on Sept. 20, USC on Oct. 18, and Navy on Nov. 8. NC State and Syracuse are also set to visit Notre Dame Stadium on dates to be announced.
Road opponents for Notre Dame in 2025 include Arkansas on Sept. 27 and three ACC opponents on dates to be determined — Boston College, Miami (FL), and Pitt.
With the addition of Notre Dame, Boise State has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule in 2025. The Broncos are scheduled to open the season on the road against the USF Bulls on Aug. 30 before hosting the Eastern Washington Eagles on Sept. 6. Boise State will also host the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Sept. 27, which is the first game of a home-and-home series that was announced last week.
As part of a scheduling agreement between the Mountain West and the Pac-12, Boise State will likely travel to play at either Oregon State or Washington State in 2025. Those five non-conference games will go along with seven Mountain West opponents to form Boise State’s 12-game schedule.
Boise State was previously scheduled to play a home-and-home series with the Houston Cougars in 2024 and 2025, but that series will be rescheduled in the future, per Boise State Director of Athletics Jeremiah Dickey.
Notre Dame probably fills the last game with Stanford. With Stanford now in the ACC, it may be part of the 5 ACC games but it may be separate. I expect it will still be an annual game.
What I’ve proposed is Stanford be among the 5 ACC opponents played every year, the only ACC opponent played annually, while rotating among the other 16 ACC football teams on an 8-year schedule, with that 8-year rotation determined by a random draw.
Back-to-back first meetings at Arkansas and then hosting Boise St.
The ACC opponents could very well be altered so that ND’s tradition of closing odd-numbered years at Stanford remains alive.
Notre Dame’s ACC opponents have been altered so many times I have lost count.
I have zero issues with ACC opponents that alternate with Notre Dame & I would like to see Notre Dame play ACC on Thanksgiving Weekend EVERY YEAR & same thing with UCLA-USC also play on Thanksgiving Weekend EVERY YEAR to make life more easier on USC for a program facing a very long road ahead.
Lots of question marks for 2025 still. Awaiting announcement on the status of ND-Stanford series (25 ND@Stan; 26 Stan @ND). ND is listed on Syracuse 2025 schedule for 9/6. But Syracuse listed on ND 2025 schedule as TBA. Strange that Syracuse plays at Notre Dame two years in a row (25-26). Syracuse has to drop one game from their 25 OOC schedule. And Army still has to cancel several games in 25-26. Will Army keep the 25-26 series with Syracuse? Or will Army cancel Syracuse series and keep @Kansas St (25) and @WF (26), and then cancel CCU series (26-27). And UMass still needs to cancel one or two 2025 games.
I like Notre Dame to play Stanford regardless of Alternating or Traditional I have zero concerns over it.
Could actually be the “second” meeting between Notre Dame and Boise State. If things go well for both schools, we might see the Broncos and the Irish meeting in a CFP first round game at Notre Dame Stadium in December. I would love that!!
My suggestion would be Notre Dame play host to California Golden Bears & have San Diego State to Host UTSA to replace California now that UTSA have couple of openings for OOC opponents.