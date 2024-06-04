Notre Dame adds Boise State to 2025 football schedule

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have added the Boise State Broncos to their 2025 football schedule, it was announced on Tuesday.

Notre Dame will host Boise State at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Per Bronco Nation News, the Broncos will receive a $1.35 million guarantee for the game.

The Fighting Irish, who play as an FBS Independent, now have 11 games scheduled for the 2025 season. Other teams scheduled to visit South Bend next season include Texas A&M on Sept. 13, Purdue on Sept. 20, USC on Oct. 18, and Navy on Nov. 8. NC State and Syracuse are also set to visit Notre Dame Stadium on dates to be announced.

Road opponents for Notre Dame in 2025 include Arkansas on Sept. 27 and three ACC opponents on dates to be determined — Boston College, Miami (FL), and Pitt.

With the addition of Notre Dame, Boise State has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule in 2025. The Broncos are scheduled to open the season on the road against the USF Bulls on Aug. 30 before hosting the Eastern Washington Eagles on Sept. 6. Boise State will also host the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Sept. 27, which is the first game of a home-and-home series that was announced last week.

As part of a scheduling agreement between the Mountain West and the Pac-12, Boise State will likely travel to play at either Oregon State or Washington State in 2025. Those five non-conference games will go along with seven Mountain West opponents to form Boise State’s 12-game schedule.

Boise State was previously scheduled to play a home-and-home series with the Houston Cougars in 2024 and 2025, but that series will be rescheduled in the future, per Boise State Director of Athletics Jeremiah Dickey.

