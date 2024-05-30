Appalachian State, Boise State schedule football series for 2025, 2027

The Appalachian State Mountaineers and Boise State Broncos have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2027 seasons, both schools announced on Thursday.

In the first game of the series, Appalachian State will travel to face Boise State at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. The series will conclude two seasons later when the Mountaineers host the Broncos at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027.

Appalachian State and Boise State’s only meeting on the gridiron came back in a NCAA Division I-AA Quarterfinal in 1994 in Boise. The Broncos defeated the Mountaineers in that contest, 17-14.

With the addition of Boise State, Appalachian State has completed its non-conference schedule for the 2025 season. The Mountaineers are scheduled to open the season against the Charlotte 49ers on Thursday, Aug. 28 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Other non-conference opponents for App State in 2025 include the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Sept. 13 and the Toledo Rockets on Sept. 20, both at home in Boone.

App State was previously scheduled to play North Carolina State during the 2025 season, but that contest is no longer listed on App State’s official website.

Boise State has also completed its 2025 non-conference slate with the addition of Appalachian State. The Broncos are scheduled to open the season on the road against the USF Bulls on Aug. 30 before hosting the Eastern Washington Eagles on Sept. 6 and visiting the Houston Cougars on Sept. 20.

