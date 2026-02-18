North Carolina A&T, Chicago State schedule football series for 2026, 2027

The North Carolina A&T Aggies and Chicago State Cougars have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, according to an announcement Wednesday.

The two-game series opens on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, when North Carolina A&T hosts Chicago State at Truist Stadium in Greensboro, N.C. The following season, the return matchup takes place in Bridgeview, Ill., with the Aggies traveling to face the Cougars at SeatGeek Stadium on a date to be determined.

North Carolina A&T was previously scheduled to host Norfolk State on Oct. 17, 2026, so that game will likely be rescheduled for another season. The contest was set to be the first of a home-and-home series, with a planned contest at Norfolk State slated for Sept. 18, 2027.

Chicago State will be fielding its first-ever football program this fall and will compete as an Independent in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Cougars will begin play in the Northeast Conference (NEC) in 2027.

Chicago State revealed its inaugural football schedule earlier on Wednesday, and it begins with a home contest at SeatGeek Stadium on August 29 against Roosevelt University.

North Carolina A&T announced its 2026 football schedule in December. The Aggies open their slate at home on August 29 against Morgan State before making consecutive road trips to face Georgia State on Sept. 5 and North Carolina Central on Sept. 12. The game against Chicago State rounds out their non-league slate.

In Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) play, North Carolina A&T is set to host Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Elon, and UAlbany, while visiting Campbell, Bryant, Monmouth, and Hampton.

