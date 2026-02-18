Chicago State announces 2026 football schedule

The Chicago State Cougars have announced their 2026 football schedule, which marks their first-ever season of football.

Chicago State will compete as an Independent in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) in 2026, before fully transition to the Northeast Conference (NEC) beginning with the 2027 season.

Leading the Cougars in their inaugural gridiron season is Bobby Rome III, who previously led Florida Memorial from 2022 through 2024. Rome recorded a 15-15-1 record in three seasons at Florida Memorial and holds a 19-36-1 mark in seven seasons as a head coach.

Chicago State opens the 2026 season with a home contest against Roosevelt University at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill., on Saturday, Aug. 29. The following week on September 5, the Cougars will travel for their first road contest against UT Martin in Martin, Tenn.

The Cougars return home on September 12 to face Kentucky Christian before traveling to Indianapolis on September 19 for a matchup with Butler. Chicago State closes the month on September 26 with a notable home contest against Norfolk State and head coach Michael Vick, marking one of the program’s most high‑profile opponents of the season.

October begins with a challenging road trip to Tarleton State on October 3, followed by the team’s first open date on October 10. Coming out of the bye, the Cougars travel to North Carolina A&T on October 17, then continue their road swing with a visit to Lindenwood on October 24. Chicago State returns home on October 31 to host UFTL for Homecoming, giving the Cougars a Halloween weekend matchup in Chicago.

The schedule features back‑to‑back open dates on November 7 and November 14, providing a rare two‑week stretch for recovery and preparation ahead of the season finale. Chicago State closes the regular season at home on November 21, hosting Virginia‑Lynchburg.

Below is Chicago State’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Chicago State Football Schedule

08/29 – Roosevelt

09/05 – at UT Martin

09/12 – Kentucky Christian

09/19 – at Butler

09/26 – Norfolk State

10/03 – at Tarleton State

10/10 – OFF

10/17 – at North Carolina A&T

10/24 – at Lindenwood

10/31 – UFTL

11/07 – OFF

11/14 – OFF

11/21 – Virginia-Lynchburg