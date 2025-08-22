Nine-game schedule triggers clause in 2026 Kentucky football contract

After years of speculation and discussion, the SEC announced Thursday that its members will play a nine-game conference football schedule beginning with the 2026 season. That means each SEC team will also play three non-conference games each year, down one from previous seasons.

Following that announcement, speculation began regarding which future non-conference contests would be canceled among those that that were already contracted, primarily for the 2026 season. Of the 16 member schools, only three need to cancel or reschedule a non-conference game next season.

Schools with four non-conference opponents on the books include Arkansas, Kentucky, and Mississippi State. Georgia was also reportedly among that group, but a reported contract with the Tennessee State Tigers has not officially been signed (as of August 12 when our correspondent last checked with Tennessee State University).

Earlier this month, we reported that the Kentucky Wildcats had scheduled a fourth non-conference opponent for next season. According to the copy of the contract obtained by FBSchedules.com via a state open records request, Kentucky was set to host the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026.

However, we…cough…cough…overlooked a clause in the contract that specifically stated that if the SEC moved to a nine-game conference schedule, the game would automatically be rescheduled for the 2030 season. Below is the language from the contract, which was executed on March 24, 2025:

4. The HOME TEAM agrees to pay the VISITING TEAM the sum of $1,600,000 as a guarantee for playing said game in 2026, payable upon completion of the contest. Should the Conference of the HOME TEAM dictate that KENTUCKY play 9 conference football contests moving forward, this agreed to 2026 match up would defer to September of 2030 for a sum of $1,800,000.

With the Kent State game now moved to 2030, Kentucky is down to the required number of non-conference opponents for the 2026 season. Barring any other changes, the Wildcats are slated to open the season at home against the Youngstown State Penguins on Sept. 5. Later in the season, the Wildcats will entertain the South Alabama Jaguars on Sept. 26 and the in-state rival Louisville Cardinals on Nov. 28.

Stay tuned for more future schedule changes in the wake of the nine-game SEC football schedule. Should the ACC follow suit and switch to nine games as well, even more changes would be forthcoming. To date, 13 of 17 ACC members would need to adjust their non-conference slates for next season by removing a game.

Teams currently in the clear currently include Boston College, Pitt and Wake Forest with only three games each, and Stanford with just two scheduled games. However, those schools are not subject to open records requests and could have other games slotted.

