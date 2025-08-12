Kentucky schedules fourth non-conference game for 2026 season

The Kentucky Wildcats have scheduled a fourth non-conference opponent for next season, which points towards the SEC remaining at eight conference football games in 2026. The league had been discussing a nine-game schedule similar to the Big Ten and Big 12, but that shift appears to be on hold.
According to a copy of the contract obtained by FBschedules.com, the Kentucky Wildcats will host the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. The Wildcats will pay the Golden Flashes a $1.6 million guarantee for the game, per the contract copy.
The Wildcats and Golden Flashes are also scheduled to meet at Kroger Field during the 2028 season on Sept. 9, which we previously reported in January 2023. Kent State will receive a $1.8 million guarantee from Kentucky for that contest.
Kentucky and Kent State first met on the gridiron in 1984 and have played seven contests overall, which all resulted in victories for the Wildcats. In their most recent matchup in 2012, Kentucky won 47-14 in Lexington.
The closest margin of victory in the series came in 1991 in Lexington when the Wildcats defeated the Golden Flashes by a score of 24-6. The largest margin of victory is 42, which occurred in a 42-0 shutout in their first-ever meeting.
With the addition of Kent State, Kentucky now has four non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2026 season, and all four are home tilts. The Wildcats are slated to open the season at home against the Youngstown State Penguins on Sept. 5. Later in the season, the Wildcats will entertain the South Alabama Jaguars on Sept. 26 and the in-state rival Louisville Cardinals on Nov. 28.
The Kentucky Wildcats are the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Kent State for the 2026 season. Following the trip to Lexington, Kent State will visit the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sept. 19.
So UK doesn’t expect a 9 game SEC schedule? Welp, time to schedule a crap ton of FCS opponents for the rest of the SEC.
Only four SEC teams don’t have an FCS opponent for 2026 scheduled:
Alabama
Auburn
Oklahoma
Texas
And Texas isn’t going to schedule one.
But what about a 4th non-con? Who they gonna go to? The new Pac-12 schools?
There are a lot of openings for 2026, too many to research right now. It will start to fill in over the next few weeks.
It has not been since 1990 that Kentucky played a P4 OOC opponent other than Indiana or Louisville in the regular season. It’s high time that drought come to an end. Games against other schools known for their basketball prowess like Duke, Kansas, and North Carolina would especially be lucrative.
Hang in there Z-Man.
Should a 13th regular season game be added I want to see all power four conferences go to a nine-game conference schedule & four-game OOC schedule two of them with power four teams & other G6 & FCS teams.
There is no talk of adding a 13th game in the FBS.
Dan give it up
I am still excellent with current 12 game schedule Kevin.
Good news Illininoles97 Dan did give it up.
I am more focused on conference games than adding a extra regular season game.