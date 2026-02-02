NFL to play first-ever football game in Paris, France in 2026

The National Football League (NFL) will play its first-ever regular-season football game in Paris, France, in 2026, the league announced Monday.

The game will be played at Stade de France, which is the largest stadium in France. The stadium, which has a total seating capacity of 81,338, is the home of the France national football team and France national rugby union team.

The NFL also revealed that the designated host team for the Paris game is the New Orleans Saints.

“Bringing a regular season game to Paris in 2026 marks an exciting next step in the continued expansion of the league’s global footprint,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Paris is one of the world’s greatest sporting and cultural cities with tremendous success in hosting global events that unite fans on the biggest stages. Playing our first‑ever regular season game at the impressive Stade de France, together with the New Orleans Saints, underlines our continued global growth ambitions and we look forward to bringing the NFL to our passionate fans in France.”

The Saints’ opponent in 2026 is reported to be the Cleveland Browns, according to a report from RMC Sport. The date of the game is tentatively set for Sunday, October 25, 2026.

“Hosting the first NFL Paris game at the Stade de France reflects a shared ambition and showcases our ability to bring together different sporting cultures, deliver operational excellence, and position Paris and France as a welcoming destination for the world’s greatest sporting events,” said Chairman of the GL events Group Olivier Ginon. “Together with the support of the State, local authorities, as well as tourism and hospitality stakeholders, GL events Group is honored and proud to work with the NFL to write this new chapter in the history of the Stade de France, fully in line with the legacy of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Beginning last season, the NFL can schedule up to eight regular-season football games internationally.

“We are excited to be selected to play in the first regular season game to be held in France,” said Saints Owner Gayle Benson. “This moment is special not only because of the strong cultural connection between Louisiana and France, but also because we will compete before a growing Saints fan base in Paris. I am grateful to the NFL, Commissioner Roger Goodell and the French Government, especially Laurent Bili, Ambassador of France to the United States, Samuel Ducroquet, Ambassador of France to Sport, for helping make this historic event possible.”

“Hosting the first-ever NFL regular season game in Paris is a powerful symbol of France’s growing place on the global sporting stage,” said Minister of Sports, Youth and Community Life Marina Ferrari. “Since 2017 The President of the Republic has made sport a national priority – as a driver of social cohesion, international influence and economic attractiveness – and this historic event fully reflects that long-term commitment. Following the success and legacy of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, welcoming the NFL to the Stade de France demonstrates our ambition to open France to the world’s greatest sporting competitions, to embrace diverse sporting cultures and to strengthen France’s role as a leading host nation for major global events. This partnership also illustrates how sport serves as a tool of diplomacy, innovation and opportunity for our youth and our regions. I would also like to thank the French Federation of American Football (FFFA) for its’ strong mobilization and active engagement on this project, contributing significantly to the development and grassroots anchoring of American football in France.”

The NFL previously announced that a regular-season game will be played for the first-time ever at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia, in 2026. The Los Angeles Rams will be one of the designated teams.

Also in 2026, the NFL will play one game each in Brazil (Rio De Janeiro), Germany (Munich), and Spain (Madrid), and three contests in London, New England.

NFL International Games