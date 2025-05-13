NFL schedule release 2025: Seven International Games set

Leading up to the release of the complete 2025 NFL schedule, the league has announced the seven International Games for next season.
The 2025 season will feature three International Series matchups in London, England, and one matchup in São Paulo (Brazil), Dublin (Ireland), Berlin (Germany), and Madrid (Spain).
In the first game of the 2025 International Series, the Los Angeles Chargers will, according to a report, host the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 (Week 1) at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. The Chargers-Chiefs contest will be streamed live by YouTube and will likely be available to view over-the-air (OTA) in the local markets of the two teams.
The first-ever regular-season NFL game in Ireland is slated for Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, and it will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park in Dublin. This game, and the five remaining International contests, will kickoff at 9:30am ET on the NFL Network (NFLN).
Minnesota will become the first NFL team to play games in different countries in back-to-back weeks when they face the host Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Oct. 5 (Week 5) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, U.K. The following week on Sunday, Oct. 12 (Week 6), the New York Jets will play host to the Denver Broncos, also at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Next up is the Jacksonville Jaguars annual London game, and they will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 (Week 7) at Wembley Stadium. Week 10 features the Indianapolis Colts hosting the Atlanta Falcons at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany (Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025).
The seventh and final International game this season will feature the Miami Dolphins hosting the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 (Week 11). The two teams will square off at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, and the game will be televised by the NFL Network at 9:30am ET.
Due to renovations, there will be no International Series game played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico, for the third consecutive season.
2025 INTERNATIONAL SERIES
Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 (Week 1)
Kansas City vs. LA Chargers
Time TBA | YouTube
Corinthians Arena – São Paulo, Brazil
Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 (Week 4)
Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh
9:30am ET | NFL Network
Croke Park – Dublin, Ireland
Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 (Week 5)
Minnesota vs. Cleveland
9:30am ET | NFL Network
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – London, England
Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 (Week 6)
Denver vs. NY Jets
9:30am ET | NFL Network
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – London, England
Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 (Week 7)
LA Rams vs. Jacksonville
9:30am ET | NFL Network
Wembley Stadium – London, England
Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025 (Week 10)
Atlanta vs. Indianapolis
9:30am ET | NFL Network
Olympic Stadium – Munich, Germany
Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 (Week 11)
Washington vs. Miami
9:30am ET | NFL Network
Santiago Bernabéu Stadium – Madrid, Spain
