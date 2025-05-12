NFL schedule release 2025: “Peacock Holiday Exclusive” set for Week 17

Peacock will exclusively stream an NFL game in primetime during Week 17, NBCUniversal and the NFL announced Monday.

The Peacock Holiday Exclusive will be selected from a pool of NFL Week 17 matchups and it will air on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. NBC and Peacock will also broadcast the Sunday Night Football matchup the following day.

“We are excited to present the Week 17 Peacock Holiday Exclusive in a Saturday night showcase, as Peacock continues to deliver the best in sports streaming,” said Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “With Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock one night later, we look forward to a pair of primetime games that impact the playoff races.”

NFL action on Saturday, Dec. 27 will run head-to-head with college football, which will have several post-season bowl games that day.

“We are incredibly excited about what we have accomplished with NBC to establish Peacock as a key home for the NFL for our fans, and we are thrilled to build on that partnership in 2025 with a primetime Week 17 matchup in the run to the playoffs,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL Executive Vice President of Media Distribution.

The Peacock Holiday Exclusive contest will be televised over the air by NBC in the local markets of the two competing teams. The game will also be available to stream via NFL+.

Earlier on Monday, the league announced that the NFL Schedule for 2025 will begin on Thursday, Sept. 4 with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:20pm ET.

The following evening on Friday, Sept. 5, the Los Angeles Chargers will reportedly host the Kansas City Chiefs at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil.

Two days later on Sunday, Sept. 7, Sunday Night Football on NBC will debut at 8:20pm ET with a matchup to be announced soon. All Sunday Night Football branded games will also stream live via Peacock again this season.

The complete NFL schedule for the 2025 season is set for release on Wednesday, May 14 at 8:00pm ET.

