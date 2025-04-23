NFL schedule release 2025: Matchups, possible dates for reveal

The NFL Schedule release 2025 has not yet been officially announced, but the release date will likely be during early-to-mid May.
Last year, the complete NFL schedule was released by the league on Wednesday, May 15. This will mark the sixth consecutive year that the NFL schedule has been released in May after the NFL Draft. Previously, the NFL had been releasing the schedule in mid-to-late April.
Below are the NFL schedule release dates for the past 11 seasons:
- 2024 – Wednesday, May 15
- 2023 – Thursday, May 11
- 2022 – Thursday, May 12
- 2021 – Wednesday, May 12
- 2020 – Thursday, May 7
- 2019 – Wednesday, April 17
- 2018 – Thursday, April 19
- 2017 – Thursday, April 20
- 2016 – Thursday, April 14
- 2015 – Tuesday, April 21
- 2014 – Wednesday, April 23
Based on the release dates since 2020, we can assume that the 2025 NFL Schedule will likely be released on Wednesday, May 14 or Thursday, May 15.
The 2025 NFL regular-season is scheduled to kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 4 and will feature the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting an opponent to be determined.
The date and host for one International Series game has also been announced by the league. The Los Angeles Chargers will host a team to be determined at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.
The NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played the weekend of Jan. 17-18, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 25.
Super Bowl LX is slated for Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.
The NFL Preseason Schedule will begin with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, July 31. This years game pits the Detroit Lions against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:00pm ET.
Below are links to the 2025 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set, while exact dates will be announced in May.
AFC East
- 2025 Buffalo Bills Schedule
- 2025 Miami Dolphins Schedule
- 2025 New England Patriots Schedule
- 2025 New York Jets Schedule
AFC North
- 2025 Baltimore Ravens Schedule
- 2025 Cincinnati Bengals Schedule
- 2025 Cleveland Browns Schedule
- 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule
AFC South
- 2025 Houston Texans Schedule
- 2025 Indianapolis Colts Schedule
- 2025 Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule
- 2025 Tennessee Titans Schedule
AFC West
- 2025 Denver Broncos Schedule
- 2025 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule
- 2025 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule
- 2025 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule
NFC East
- 2025 Dallas Cowboys Schedule
- 2025 New York Giants Schedule
- 2025 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule
- 2025 Washington Commanders Schedule
NFC North
- 2025 Chicago Bears Schedule
- 2025 Detroit Lions Schedule
- 2025 Green Bay Packers Schedule
- 2025 Minnesota Vikings Schedule
NFC South
- 2025 Atlanta Falcons Schedule
- 2025 Carolina Panthers Schedule
- 2025 New Orleans Saints Schedule
- 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule
NFC West