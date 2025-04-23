NFL schedule release 2025: Matchups, possible dates for reveal

The NFL Schedule release 2025 has not yet been officially announced, but the release date will likely be during early-to-mid May.

Last year, the complete NFL schedule was released by the league on Wednesday, May 15. This will mark the sixth consecutive year that the NFL schedule has been released in May after the NFL Draft. Previously, the NFL had been releasing the schedule in mid-to-late April.

Below are the NFL schedule release dates for the past 11 seasons:

2024 – Wednesday, May 15

Wednesday, May 15 2023 – Thursday, May 11

Thursday, May 11 2022 – Thursday, May 12

Thursday, May 12 2021 – Wednesday, May 12

Wednesday, May 12 2020 – Thursday, May 7

Thursday, May 7 2019 – Wednesday, April 17

Wednesday, April 17 2018 – Thursday, April 19

Thursday, April 19 2017 – Thursday, April 20

Thursday, April 20 2016 – Thursday, April 14

Thursday, April 14 2015 – Tuesday, April 21

Tuesday, April 21 2014 – Wednesday, April 23

Based on the release dates since 2020, we can assume that the 2025 NFL Schedule will likely be released on Wednesday, May 14 or Thursday, May 15.

The 2025 NFL regular-season is scheduled to kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 4 and will feature the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting an opponent to be determined.

The date and host for one International Series game has also been announced by the league. The Los Angeles Chargers will host a team to be determined at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.

The NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played the weekend of Jan. 17-18, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 25.

Super Bowl LX is slated for Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.

The NFL Preseason Schedule will begin with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, July 31. This years game pits the Detroit Lions against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:00pm ET.

Below are links to the 2025 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set, while exact dates will be announced in May.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West