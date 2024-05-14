NFL schedule release 2024: Jets-49ers set for Monday Night Football

The 2024 NFL schedule is set to be unveiled on Wednesday evening. Ahead of that, the NFL and its broadcast partners are announcing several key matchups.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the first Monday Night Football matchup of the season will feature the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets. The 49ers will host the Jets at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024 and the game will be televised by ESPN.

The game will mark the return of Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers from injury and will also mark the second-consecutive season that the Jets have opened on Monday Night Football.

On Monday, the NFL announced that the Dallas Cowboys will open the season at the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 8. The game will kickoff at 4:25pm ET on FOX.

Also on Monday, the NFL announced that the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will open their 2024 campaign at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:20pm ET.

A second matchup for the Chiefs was revealed Tuesday morning. Kansas City will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15 (Week 2). The game will kickoff at 4:25pm ET and will be televised by CBS and streamed via Paramount+.

Last month, the league announced that the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will play the first-ever game in South America at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. The game will be exclusively streamed by Peacock and will also be available to view over-the-air (OTA) in the local markets of the two teams as well as on NFL+.

The complete NFL schedule for the 2024 season is set for release on Wednesday, May 15 at 8:00pm ET.

The NFL Preseason Schedule will begin on Thursday, Aug. 1 with the Chicago Bears taking on the Houston Texans in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET.

Below are links to the 2024 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set.

