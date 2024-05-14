NFL schedule release 2024: Chiefs to host Bengals in Week 2

Ahead of the 2024 NFL schedule release on Wednesday evening, the NFL and its broadcast partners are announcing several key matchups.

On Monday, the NFL announced that the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will open the 2024 season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The Ravens-Chiefs game, which will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:20pm ET.

A second matchup for the Chiefs was announced on Tuesday morning. Kansas City will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15 (Week 2). The game will kickoff at 4:25pm ET and will be televised by CBS and streamed via Paramount+.

Other matchups that have been officially announced this week include the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns (Sunday, Sept. 8, 4:25pm ET, FOX) and the New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers (Monday, Sept. 9. 8:20pm ET, ESPN).

An International regular-season matchup was previously announced by the NFL last month. The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will play the first-ever game in South America at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. The game will be exclusively streamed by Peacock and will also be available to view over-the-air (OTA) in the local markets of the two teams as well as on NFL+.

The complete NFL schedule for the 2024 season is set for release on Wednesday, May 15 at 8:00pm ET.

The NFL Preseason Schedule will begin on Thursday, Aug. 1 with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game. This years game pits the Chicago Bears against the Houston Texans at 8:00pm ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played the weekend of Jan. 18-19, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Super Bowl LIX is slated for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by FOX.

Below are links to the 2024 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set.

