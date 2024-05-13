NFL schedule 2024: Chiefs to host Ravens in season-opener

The 2024 NFL Schedule will begin with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5, the league announced on Monday.

The Ravens-Chiefs game, which will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:20pm ET.

The complete NFL schedule for the 2024 season is set for release on Wednesday, May 15 at 8:00pm ET.

A second regular-season matchup was previously announced by the NFL last month. The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will play the first-ever game in South America at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. The game will be exclusively streamed by Peacock and will also be available to view over-the-air (OTA) in the local markets of the two teams as well as on NFL+.

Prior to the complete schedule release on Wednesday evening, the NFL’s broadcast partners will announce several matchups. Those games will be revealed at any time between now and Wednesday at 8:00pm.

The NFL Preseason Schedule will begin on Thursday, Aug. 1 with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game. This years game pits the Chicago Bears against the Houston Texans at 8:00pm ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played the weekend of Jan. 18-19, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Super Bowl LIX is slated for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by FOX.

Below are links to the 2024 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West