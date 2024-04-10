Eagles, Packers to open 2024 NFL regular season in Brazil

The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will open the 2024 season in Brazil, the league announced on Wednesday.

Philadelphia will host Green Bay at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. It will mark the first time the NFL has played a game on Friday night during opening weekend since Cardinals at Rams in 1970.

“As global growth continues to be a critical and strategic priority for the NFL and its 32 clubs, we are thrilled to have the Green Bay Packers playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in our first-ever game in South America,” said Managing Director and Head of NFL International Gerrit Meier. “With over 35 million passionate fans in Brazil, the Friday night 2024 regular season opener in São Paulo will bring an incredible energy – marking a historic moment for our sport internationally.”

Corinthians Arena is the home of the SC Corinthians soccer team and has a seating capacity of 49,205.

“We’re looking forward to being a part of this historic matchup against the Eagles in São Paulo,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We’re excited to play in front of our devoted fans in Brazil and help build upon the international popularity of the NFL and the Packers. We had a great experience playing internationally for the first time a couple of years ago and we’re proud to be part of the league’s continued global growth.”

The Eagles-Packers game in Brazil will be exclusively streamed by Peacock. The game will also be available to view over-the-air (OTA) in the local markets of the two teams as well as on NFL+.

“The match-up between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles is an extremely exciting moment for the city of São Paulo,” said Mayor of São Paulo Ricardo Nunes. “These two franchises will certainly play a historic game, bringing great global visibility to our city and assist in our efforts to generate jobs and economic impact.”

“In addition to being one of the biggest franchises in the history of the NFL, the Green Bay Packers are one of the most popular clubs here in Brazil,” said President of SPTuris Gustavo Pires. “We are delighted to provide these fans the opportunity to see their favorite team live in São Paulo.”

The NFL game in Brazil will be one of five International Series matchups that season. The league will again play three contests in London, England — two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley Stadium, a Jacksonville Jaguars home game — while one contest will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, for the third consecutive season.

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will each host games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Carolina Panthers will host a contest at Allianz Arena.

