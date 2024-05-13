NFL schedule release 2024: Full slate to be unveiled Wednesday, May 15

The 2024 NFL Schedule release has been set for Wednesday, May 15 at 8:00pm ET, the league has announced.

Last year, the complete NFL schedule was released by the league on Thursday, May 11. This will mark the fifth consecutive year that the NFL schedule has been released in May after the NFL Draft. Previously, the NFL had been releasing the schedule in mid-to-late April.

Earlier today it was announced that the 2024 NFL regular-season will kickoff with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:20pm ET.

Prior to the complete schedule release, the NFL’s broadcast partners will announce several matchups. Those games will be revealed at any time between now and Wednesday at 8:00pm.

A second regular-season matchup was also announced by the league in April. The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will play the first-ever game in South America at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. The game will be exclusively streamed by Peacock and will also be available to view over-the-air (OTA) in the local markets of the two teams as well as on NFL+.

The NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played the weekend of Jan. 18-19, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Super Bowl LIX is slated for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by FOX.

The NFL Preseason Schedule will begin with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 1. This years game pits the Chicago Bears against the Houston Texans at 8:00pm ET.

The complete list of preseason matchups for the 2024 season will also be announced on Thursday.

Below are links to the 2024 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set.

