New Mexico State, UMass add Bryant to 2025 football schedule

The New Mexico State Aggies and UMass Minutemen have both added the Bryant Bulldogs to their 2025 football schedule, according to Bryant’s schedule release Wednesday.

Bryant competes at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level and is a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA). The Bulldogs finished the 2024 season 2-10 overall and 0-8 in conference action.

New Mexico State will host Bryant at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, N.M, on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The game will be the season-opener for both schools and will also mark their first-ever meeting on the gridiron.

Bryant is the fourth and final non-conference opponent for the New Mexico State Aggies for 2025. In other non-conference action, the Aggies are scheduled to host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Sept. 6 before traveling to take on the New Mexico Lobos on Sept. 27 and the Tennessee Volunteers on Nov. 15.

UMass will host Bryant one week after New Mexico State, with the Bulldogs traveling to face the Minutemen at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. In their first and only gridiron meeting in 2008, UMass defeated Bryant, 42-7.

UMass, a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent since 2016, will return to the Mid-American Conference (MAC) beginning with the 2025 season. We now have six scheduled non-conference games for UMass in 2025, but two of those contests will be rescheduled for another season or canceled altogether.

Currently, UMass is scheduled to open the 2025 season at home against the Temple Owls on Aug. 30. After hosting Bryant, the Minutemen will travel to face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sept. 13 and the Missouri Tigers on Sept. 27. Both of those contests were officially confirmed via the Big Ten and SEC releases last week.

That leaves the Minutemen’s games on the road at UConn and Boston College as the two most likely games to be postponed or rescheduled.

Football Schedules