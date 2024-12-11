2025 Big Ten football schedule announced

The 2025 Big Ten football schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 13 with Oregon at Northwestern and USC at Purdue.
The 2025 season will be the second for the Big Ten as an 18-team conference after welcoming in new members Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington last year.
The Big Ten will again play a nine-game conference schedule with three non-conference contests. The league will place the top two teams in the conference standings into the annual Big Ten Championship Game.
Last year, the Big Ten announced the future opponents for each team through 2028, which includes 12 protected conference matchups that will be played on an annual basis. Those matchups include Illinois-Northwestern, Illinois-Purdue, Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Maryland-Rutgers, Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, Oregon-Washington, and UCLA-USC.
Top non-conference match-ups involving Big Ten teams in 2025 include Illinois at Duke, Iowa at Iowa State, Michigan at Oklahoma, Boston College at Michigan State, Minnesota at California, Nebraska vs. Cincinnati (in Indianapolis, IN), Northwestern at Tulane, Texas at Ohio State, Oklahoma State at Oregon, Purdue at Notre Dame, Utah at UCLA, USC at Notre Dame, Washington at Washington State, and Wisconsin at Alabama.
Selected Saturday games in the 2025 season may be adjusted to select Fridays and other special dates, including Labor Day Sunday and Black Friday.
The 2025 Big Ten Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.
2025 BIG TEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
- 2025 Illinois Football Schedule
- 2025 Indiana Football Schedule
- 2025 Iowa Football Schedule
- 2025 Maryland Football Schedule
- 2025 Michigan Football Schedule
- 2025 Michigan State Football Schedule
- 2025 Minnesota Football Schedule
- 2025 Nebraska Football Schedule
- 2025 Northwestern Football Schedule
- 2025 Ohio State Football Schedule
- 2025 Oregon Football Schedule
- 2025 Penn State Football Schedule
- 2025 Purdue Football Schedule
- 2025 Rutgers Football Schedule
- 2025 UCLA Football Schedule
- 2025 USC Football Schedule
- 2025 Washington Football Schedule
- 2025 Wisconsin Football Schedule
2025 Big Ten Football Schedule
* Conference games only.
Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025
Oregon at Northwestern
USC at Purdue
Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025
Michigan at Nebraska
Michigan State at USC
Iowa at Rutgers
Illinois at Indiana
Maryland at Wisconsin
Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025
Oregon at Penn State
Ohio State at Washington
Indiana at Iowa
UCLA at Northwestern
USC at Illinois
Rutgers at Minnesota
Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025
Minnesota at Ohio State
Wisconsin at Michigan
Michigan State at Nebraska
Penn State at UCLA
Illinois at Purdue
Washington at Maryland
Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025
Indiana at Oregon
Ohio State at Illinois
Michigan at USC
UCLA at Michigan State
Iowa at Wisconsin
Northwestern at Penn State
Purdue at Minnesota
Rutgers at Washington
Nebraska at Maryland
Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
Oregon at Rutgers
Ohio State at Wisconsin
Washington at Michigan
Michigan State at Indiana
Penn State at Iowa
Purdue at Northwestern
Maryland at UCLA
Nebraska at Minnesota
Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025
Wisconsin at Oregon
Michigan at Michigan State
Minnesota at Iowa
UCLA at Indiana
Rutgers at Purdue
Illinois at Washington
Northwestern at Nebraska
Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025
Penn State at Ohio State
Purdue at Michigan
Michigan State at Minnesota
Indiana at Maryland
NUSC at Nebraska
Rutgers at Illinois
Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025
Oregon at Iowa
Ohio State at Purdue
Indiana at Penn State
Washington at Wisconsin
Maryland at Rutgers
Northwestern at USC
Nebraska at UCLA
Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025
Minnesota at Oregon
UCLA at Ohio State
Penn State at Michigan State
Iowa at USC
Wisconsin at Indiana
Purdue at Washington
Maryland at Illinois
Michigan at Northwestern
Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025
USC at Oregon
Rutgers at Ohio State
Michigan at Maryland
Michigan State at Iowa
Nebraska at Penn State
Illinois at Wisconsin
Washington at UCLA
Minnesota at Northwestern
Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025
Oregon at Washington
Ohio State at Michigan
Maryland at Michigan State
Iowa at Nebraska
Penn State at Rutgers
Indiana at Purdue
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Northwestern at Illinois
UCLA at USC