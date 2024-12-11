2025 Big Ten football schedule announced

The 2025 Big Ten football schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 13 with Oregon at Northwestern and USC at Purdue.

The 2025 season will be the second for the Big Ten as an 18-team conference after welcoming in new members Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington last year.

The Big Ten will again play a nine-game conference schedule with three non-conference contests. The league will place the top two teams in the conference standings into the annual Big Ten Championship Game.

Last year, the Big Ten announced the future opponents for each team through 2028, which includes 12 protected conference matchups that will be played on an annual basis. Those matchups include Illinois-Northwestern, Illinois-Purdue, Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Maryland-Rutgers, Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, Oregon-Washington, and UCLA-USC.

Top non-conference match-ups involving Big Ten teams in 2025 include Illinois at Duke, Iowa at Iowa State, Michigan at Oklahoma, Boston College at Michigan State, Minnesota at California, Nebraska vs. Cincinnati (in Indianapolis, IN), Northwestern at Tulane, Texas at Ohio State, Oklahoma State at Oregon, Purdue at Notre Dame, Utah at UCLA, USC at Notre Dame, Washington at Washington State, and Wisconsin at Alabama.

Selected Saturday games in the 2025 season may be adjusted to select Fridays and other special dates, including Labor Day Sunday and Black Friday.

The 2025 Big Ten Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

2025 BIG TEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

* Conference games only.

Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025

Oregon at Northwestern

USC at Purdue

Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025

Michigan at Nebraska

Michigan State at USC

Iowa at Rutgers

Illinois at Indiana

Maryland at Wisconsin

Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025

Oregon at Penn State

Ohio State at Washington

Indiana at Iowa

UCLA at Northwestern

USC at Illinois

Rutgers at Minnesota

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025

Minnesota at Ohio State

Wisconsin at Michigan

Michigan State at Nebraska

Penn State at UCLA

Illinois at Purdue

Washington at Maryland

Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025

Indiana at Oregon

Ohio State at Illinois

Michigan at USC

UCLA at Michigan State

Iowa at Wisconsin

Northwestern at Penn State

Purdue at Minnesota

Rutgers at Washington

Nebraska at Maryland

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025

Oregon at Rutgers

Ohio State at Wisconsin

Washington at Michigan

Michigan State at Indiana

Penn State at Iowa

Purdue at Northwestern

Maryland at UCLA

Nebraska at Minnesota

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

Wisconsin at Oregon

Michigan at Michigan State

Minnesota at Iowa

UCLA at Indiana

Rutgers at Purdue

Illinois at Washington

Northwestern at Nebraska

Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025

Penn State at Ohio State

Purdue at Michigan

Michigan State at Minnesota

Indiana at Maryland

NUSC at Nebraska

Rutgers at Illinois

Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025

Oregon at Iowa

Ohio State at Purdue

Indiana at Penn State

Washington at Wisconsin

Maryland at Rutgers

Northwestern at USC

Nebraska at UCLA

Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025

Minnesota at Oregon

UCLA at Ohio State

Penn State at Michigan State

Iowa at USC

Wisconsin at Indiana

Purdue at Washington

Maryland at Illinois

Michigan at Northwestern

Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025

USC at Oregon

Rutgers at Ohio State

Michigan at Maryland

Michigan State at Iowa

Nebraska at Penn State

Illinois at Wisconsin

Washington at UCLA

Minnesota at Northwestern

Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025

Oregon at Washington

Ohio State at Michigan

Maryland at Michigan State

Iowa at Nebraska

Penn State at Rutgers

Indiana at Purdue

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Northwestern at Illinois

UCLA at USC