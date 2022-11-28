New Mexico State files waiver to play in bowl game this season

The New Mexico State Aggies have filed for a waiver with the NCAA to allow them to play in a postseason bowl game this season, according to a report by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
New Mexico State upset the Liberty Flames on the road on Saturday, 49-14, to finish the regular-season at 5-6, just one victory short of bowl eligibility.
The Aggies played one less game than the NCAA maximum of 12, however, after their October 22nd contest at home against the San Jose State Spartans was canceled. The NM State-San Jose State game was canceled after San Jose State freshman running back Camdan McWright tragically lost his life in an accident the day before the game.
According to McMurphy’s report, New Mexico State reached out to both Nevada and Wyoming about playing a game on November 5 since both schools were open that day and were eligible to play a 13th game due to the Hawaii Exemption. Neither school was interested in playing.
New Mexico State also reached out to Virginia Tech since their game against Virginia was canceled following a shooting that left three Virginia football players dead and two others injured. Additionally, the Aggies contacted James Madison, which is ineligible for postseason play because they are in their first year after transitioning to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Both schools also declined to play, per the report.
Although New Mexico State has already played a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent this season, the Aggies are also trying to schedule a game against the Valparaiso Crusaders. The game will not count towards bowl eligibility, but would allow the Aggies to play a sixth home game and have a Senior Day.
Since Valparaiso has already played it’s full allotment of 11 games this season, the NCAA will have to approve a waiver in order for the game to take place.
Football Schedules
Because of a lack of nominally eligible teams, NMSU could still go to a bowl if they play and beat Valpo.
If Buffalo wins, the amount of nominally eligible teams will cap at 80 and there are 82 slots. Appalachian State and (if they beat Navy) Army could also go to a bowl at 6-6 with two FCS wins, with NMSU given priority because they last went to a bowl in 2017 and the other two played in one last year.
NM State wanting to play Valpo has nothing to do with bowl eligibility. The win wouldn’t count since they already recorded a win over an FCS team earlier this season (Lamar on Nov. 12). Only one win against an FCS opponent counts per season.
In 2016, only 76 teams qualified for a bowl by winning at least 6 games with at least 5 of those wins being against FBS teams.
This required 4 teams to be invited who weren’t otherwise eligible.
By NCAA rules, teams that went 6-6 with two wins against FCS opponents were first in line to fill in open slots. South Alabama was the only such team in 2016. They beat both Nicholls and Presbyterian (a team which has since transitioned to non-scholarship football in the PFL, making scheduling them too risky), The game with the latter team was not originally on the schedule, On the day of the PC-USA game, originally PC was planning to play at Florida and USA at LSU. But those games were canceled to make up a postponed game between the two from earlier in the season.
For the record, next in line are teams that played a 13-game schedule without appearing in a conference championship game and went 6-7.
This is followed by teams in the second year in transition from FCS to FBS that went at least 6-6 with at least 5 wins over FBS teams.
Only then after all this, and if there are still open bowl slots, can 5-7 teams in order of APR scores can be selected.
Given past precedent, Appalachian State and if they go 6-6 with two wins over FCS teams, Army and New Mexico State, could go to bowls.
I got this info from this page:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bids_to_college_bowl_games#Other_Bowl_Games_in_2022
If my math is correct, 79 teams are bowl-eligible, meaning there are 3 more spots available.
The 5-7 teams with the best APR scores are Rice, UNLV, and Auburn.
If Buffalo beats Akron on Friday, Rice and UNLV will go bowling unless the NCAA somehow grants a waiver to NMSU, App State, or Army.
Did I get that right?