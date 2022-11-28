New Mexico State files waiver to play in bowl game this season

The New Mexico State Aggies have filed for a waiver with the NCAA to allow them to play in a postseason bowl game this season, according to a report by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.

New Mexico State upset the Liberty Flames on the road on Saturday, 49-14, to finish the regular-season at 5-6, just one victory short of bowl eligibility.

The Aggies played one less game than the NCAA maximum of 12, however, after their October 22nd contest at home against the San Jose State Spartans was canceled. The NM State-San Jose State game was canceled after San Jose State freshman running back Camdan McWright tragically lost his life in an accident the day before the game.

According to McMurphy’s report, New Mexico State reached out to both Nevada and Wyoming about playing a game on November 5 since both schools were open that day and were eligible to play a 13th game due to the Hawaii Exemption. Neither school was interested in playing.

New Mexico State also reached out to Virginia Tech since their game against Virginia was canceled following a shooting that left three Virginia football players dead and two others injured. Additionally, the Aggies contacted James Madison, which is ineligible for postseason play because they are in their first year after transitioning to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Both schools also declined to play, per the report.

Although New Mexico State has already played a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent this season, the Aggies are also trying to schedule a game against the Valparaiso Crusaders. The game will not count towards bowl eligibility, but would allow the Aggies to play a sixth home game and have a Senior Day.

Since Valparaiso has already played it’s full allotment of 11 games this season, the NCAA will have to approve a waiver in order for the game to take place.

Football Schedules