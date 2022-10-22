San Jose State-New Mexico State football game on Saturday postponed

The San Jose State Spartans at New Mexico State Aggies football game on Saturday has been postponed, both schools announced Friday evening.

San Jose State was scheduled to travel to take on New Mexico State on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6:00pm ET / 4:00pm MT. The game was postponed after San José State freshman running back Camdan McWright tragically lost his life in an accident Friday morning.

“In light of the tragic circumstances involving Camdan McWright, the decision has been made to postpone the game,” New Mexico State University Director of Athletics Mario Moccia said. “All of Aggie Nation’s thoughts and prayers go out to the McWright family, the Spartan football program, the San José State athletic department and university.”

Camdan McWright died Friday morning after he was hit by a school bus while riding on an electric scooter. Per San Jose State University, the school is working with the “…San José Police Department, the California Highway Patrol, SJSU University Police Department, SJSU Student Affairs and SJSU Athletics in the aftermath of this tragic accident.”

Wright was born in 2003 and hailed from Slymar, Calif. He played high school football at St. Genevieve High School in Panorama City, Calif.

Below are quotes from San Jose State:

SJSU Interim President Steve Perez

“The loss of our student is heartbreaking and devastating for our San José State community. We grieve for Camdan, his family, friends, teammates, and the Spartan family. We grieve together and will provide all of the support that Camdan’s family, our students and our football program require to help move through this tragic time.”

San José State Football Head Coach Brent Brennan

“We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning. Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone’s support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed.”

San José State Director of Athletics Jeff Konya

“We are all saddened by the tragic loss of Camdan McWright. The San José State community is a very close one, and the campus is devastated. We lost a very bright, talented young man too soon. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the McWright family.”

Our thoughts and prayers here at FBSchedules.com go out to the McWright family and the San Jose State community.

