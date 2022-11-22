Virginia at Virginia Tech football game on Saturday canceled

The Virginia Cavaliers at Virginia Tech Hokies football game on Saturday has been canceled, the ACC announced on Monday.

The game was canceled following a shooting that resulted in the deaths of three players and injuries to two others on Sunday, Nov. 13. Cavalier football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were killed in the shooting. Mike Hollins, a running back on the team, and a female student, were also injured.

22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a current UVA student and former Cavalier football player, was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder and additional gun charges.

Below is the full statement from the ACC:

The Virginia at Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, November 26, has been cancelled. The decision was made following communication between the Atlantic Coast Conference, Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic department administration. The ACC and Virginia Tech continue to support UVA following the devastating tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of three members of the Cavalier football team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, and injuries to students Mike Hollins (also a Virginia football student-athlete) and Marlee Morgan.

Virginia also canceled their football game at home against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, which was scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, only a few days following the tragic incident.

Earlier on Monday, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that the annual Virginia-Virginia Tech football game, known as the Commonwealth Cup, could possibly be rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3. Although that was likely discussed, it did not materialize.

Virginia closes out their 2022 campaign 3-7 overall and 1-6 in ACC play. Virginia Tech finishes their season 3-8 overall and 1-6 in the ACC. The Hokies will reportedly not seek to play an additional game this season.

I've checked. That's it for the #Hokies' season. No other opponents are being sought to fill out the schedule, per a source familiar with the situation. — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) November 22, 2022

