Virginia-Coastal Carolina football game canceled in wake of shooting

The Virginia Cavaliers football game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers has been canceled in the wake of a shooting that resulted in the death of three players on Sunday night.

Virginia football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were killed in the shooting. Mike Hollins and another unnamed student were also injured.

“I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured,” Virginia Head Football Coach Tony Elliott said in a statement on Mponday. “These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures. Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends. These precious young men were called away too soon. We are all fortunate to have them be a part of our lives. They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university and community. Rest in peace, young men.”

Virginia was scheduled to host Coastal Carolina at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Cavaliers are scheduled to travel to face the in-state rival Virginia Tech Hokies next Saturday in the Commonwealth Cup, but a decision on the Cavaliers participating in that contest has not been made at this time.

“As a mother of three children, I ache for the parents and family members,” said Virginia athletics director Carla Williams. “We lost three talented and bright young men. We will never see what their impact on the world would have been, but we will never forget their impact on us. I miss Lavel, D’Sean and Devin. I pray for peace, comfort and hope for their parents and loved ones. For their teammates, coaches and friends, I pray for strength and a peace that surpasses all understanding.”

The suspected shooter is former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22. Jones, arrested by police on Monday, was denied bond during a court hearing Wednesday.

“As much as we love gameday and the spirit it brings, there is a time when the sanctity of life and sustaining of a community take precedence. This is one of those times,” said Coastal Carolina Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation Matt Hogue. “We fully support the decision and will continue offering our assistance and contribute however we can toward the healing of our friends and colleagues at UVA.”

“Our program is heartbroken for the University of Virginia, the victims’ families, loved ones, friends, and the entire community of Charlottesville. While our football team was looking forward to competing against the University of Virginia, we support their decision not to play,” stated Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell. “Our program will continue to uplift their program, University, and community in our prayers as they continue to navigate this difficult time. We all stand in solidarity with UVA.”

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D., also released a statement on Wednesday:

“Our hearts continue to be with the families, friends, teammates and classmates of Devin, Lavel and D’Sean, and the entire University of Virginia community. We fully support UVA, including its decision to cancel this weekend’s football game. Our focus is on the young men and women impacted by this tragedy, and the prayers of the entire ACC family remain with those devastated by this senseless loss.”

