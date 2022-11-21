Virginia-Virginia Tech football game could be rescheduled, per report

The Virginia Cavaliers are scheduled to travel to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in their annual Commonwealth Cup game this Saturday, but the game could be rescheduled per a report from Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

From everyone I've talked to last night and this morning, moving the #UVA–#Hokies football game to Dec. 3 is a very real possibility. — Mike Barber (@RTD_MikeBarber) November 21, 2022

Virginia canceled their football game that was scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 at home against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the wake of a shooting on campus on Sunday, Nov. 13 that resulted in the death of three players.

Cavalier football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were killed in the shooting. Mike Hollins, a running back on the team, and a female student were also injured. 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a current UVA student and former Cavalier football player, was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder and additional gun charges.

Most kickoff times and networks for Saturday, Nov. 26 that were held for six-day selections were announced yesterday. However, the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game was not among them as the ACC and networks await Virginia’s decision on the status of the game.

According to MattSarzSports.com, the only timeslots for the game this weekend, if it is played, are 3:30pm ET on the ACC Network or 4:00pm ET on ESPNU.

If the Commonwealth Cup is moved to Saturday, Dec. 3, it would join a schedule featuring nine conference championship games that day.

As soon as a decision is made on the game, we’ll let you know and we will update our schedule listings accordingly.

