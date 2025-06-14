New Haven to play at South Dakota State in 2026

The New Haven Chargers will play at the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in 2026, New Haven Director of Athletics Devin Crosby announced.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Connecticut Scoreboard Podcast, Crosby revealed that the Chargers, new to Division I this fall, will make the trip to play South Dakota State at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D.

“We are going to travel to South Dakota State in football next year, September of 2026,” Crosby said. “They’re one of the best teams, as you know, in FCS Division I football.”

Early last month, New Haven announced they were moving up from Division II and the Northeast 10 Conference (NE10) and were joining the Northeast Conference (NEC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). At the time, it was unclear when the Chargers would make the move.

Then on May 22, the school announced it would begin play in Division I this fall and revealed an overhauled 2025 football schedule, which includes seven FCS opponents. New Haven will be considered an FCS Transitional team in 2025, basically an Independent, so its games will not count in the league standings.

After a discussion on creating the 2025 slate, Crosby confirmed on the Connecticut Scoreboard Podcast that New Haven will begin NEC play in 2026.

“There were some sleepless nights between myself and Coach Mark Pal,” Crosby said. “We literally had to use our relationships across the country, calling other athletic directors in Division I and other football coaches in Division I to put together a schedule in a matter of 18 days. It’s a one-year thing, so in 2026, we’ll be inserted into the full NEC football schedule, and we’ll be just fine.”

As for South Dakota State, it now has two known non-conference games for the 2026 season. The Jackrabbits are also slated to visit the Northwestern Wildcats on Sept. 12.

