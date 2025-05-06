New Haven to move up to the FCS, join Northeast Conference

The New Haven Chargers have accepted an invitation to join the Northeast Conference (NEC), it was officially announced Tuesday.
New Haven, currently a member of the Northeast 10 Conference (NE10) in Division II, will move up to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and will officially become a member of the Northeast Conference on a date to be determined.
The remainder of New Haven’s athletics teams, with the exception of women’s rugby, will officially join the NEC on July 1, 2025 and will begin integrating into NEC schedules beginning with the 2025-26 academic year.
“We are thrilled to welcome the University of New Haven to the Northeast Conference family,” said NEC Commissioner Noreen Morris. “Making the move to Division I is a bold step, and we’re honored that New Haven chose to take that step with us. From the start, it was clear that they share our values – putting academics, competitive excellence and the student-athlete experience at the forefront. I want to thank President Jens Frederiksen and Athletic Director Devin Crosby for their thoughtful leadership throughout this process. I’m also grateful to the NEC Council of Presidents for their support and shared vision as we continue to shape the future of the conference. We’re excited to partner with the Chargers as they make their mark in Division I and help elevate the NEC.”
New Haven University, located in West Haven, Conn., will be included in the NEC regular-season schedules and will be eligible to compete in NEC Championships in non-automatic qualifying sports beginning in 2025. Football will be eligible following the completion of its four-year reclassification period, whenever that process initiates.
“This is about positioning ourselves at the highest level,” said Devin Crosby, New Haven’s Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. “The University of New Haven’s momentum under President Frederiksen’s leadership aligns naturally with our transition to NCAA Division I and the Northeast Conference. The Blue & Gold deserve this.”
The Chargers’ addition means the NEC will return to eight football-playing members in the near future. New Haven will join Central Connecticut State, Duquesne, LIU, Mercyhurst, Robert Morris, Stonehill, and Wagner.
Current NEC member Saint Francis University is dropping down to Division III beginning with the 2026-27 academic year. New Haven will essentially replace Saint Francis in the NEC.
Perhaps Pace University and Ferris State could join the NEC? I could only see Ferris State joining if Chicago State increases their commitment to add football, but I am surprised Ferris State is completely quiet about jumping to D1. If not the NEC, then the MVC.
@Joseph – If Ferris State moves up Joseph, you should hope they end up in the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC is not the same as the MVC). Ferris State actually has a strong program and could build over time there and I think they would fit in better geographically there. The NEC, in my opinion, is the weakest conference at the FCS level and I wouldn’t be surprised to see more of those teams follow the path of Saint Francis.
Chicago State is fielding a Div. II football team but people think its a gamble as Chicago State is on rocky ground finance wise. None of their sports team draw anyone. In fact I think their basketball teams are the
weakest draw in Div. I as well as being terrible in pretty much every sport. I wouldn’t be shocked if the NEC boots them after this trial period.
If the America East added New Haven, IUP, and Shepherd they could start sponsoring football with the full 63-scholarship limit of FCS, whereas UNH would be limited to 40 scholarships in the NEC.
The other schools in AmEast football would be current full members Albany, Bryant, Maine and New Hampshire and associate member Rhode Island, all of whom currently play in CAA Football.
Good news to My buddy Z-Man I do support your comments & something could be in works & this would help other New England schools to form a conference like America East should New Haven join in & would make a very nice fit.
Mercyhurst Fan welcomes New Haven to division I Northeast Conference.
I’m confused if New Haven is joining the NEC this year or next year. In the article, it seems to imply they are joining this year. However, their website has a division 2 schedule. Is that not up to date?