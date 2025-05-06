New Haven to move up to the FCS, join Northeast Conference

The New Haven Chargers have accepted an invitation to join the Northeast Conference (NEC), it was officially announced Tuesday.

New Haven, currently a member of the Northeast 10 Conference (NE10) in Division II, will move up to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and will officially become a member of the Northeast Conference on a date to be determined.

The remainder of New Haven’s athletics teams, with the exception of women’s rugby, will officially join the NEC on July 1, 2025 and will begin integrating into NEC schedules beginning with the 2025-26 academic year.

“We are thrilled to welcome the University of New Haven to the Northeast Conference family,” said NEC Commissioner Noreen Morris. “Making the move to Division I is a bold step, and we’re honored that New Haven chose to take that step with us. From the start, it was clear that they share our values – putting academics, competitive excellence and the student-athlete experience at the forefront. I want to thank President Jens Frederiksen and Athletic Director Devin Crosby for their thoughtful leadership throughout this process. I’m also grateful to the NEC Council of Presidents for their support and shared vision as we continue to shape the future of the conference. We’re excited to partner with the Chargers as they make their mark in Division I and help elevate the NEC.”

New Haven University, located in West Haven, Conn., will be included in the NEC regular-season schedules and will be eligible to compete in NEC Championships in non-automatic qualifying sports beginning in 2025. Football will be eligible following the completion of its four-year reclassification period, whenever that process initiates.

“This is about positioning ourselves at the highest level,” said Devin Crosby, New Haven’s Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. “The University of New Haven’s momentum under President Frederiksen’s leadership aligns naturally with our transition to NCAA Division I and the Northeast Conference. The Blue & Gold deserve this.”

The Chargers’ addition means the NEC will return to eight football-playing members in the near future. New Haven will join Central Connecticut State, Duquesne, LIU, Mercyhurst, Robert Morris, Stonehill, and Wagner.

Current NEC member Saint Francis University is dropping down to Division III beginning with the 2026-27 academic year. New Haven will essentially replace Saint Francis in the NEC.

Future New Haven Football Schedules