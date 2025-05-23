New Haven reveals 2025 football schedule, includes 7 FCS opponents

The New Haven Chargers have announced their 2025 football schedule, which will be their first as a member of Division I.

On May 6, the University of New Haven announced it had accepted an invitation to join the Northeast Conference (NEC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). At the time, it was stated that all of New Haven’s athletics teams, except football, would integrate into NEC schedules for the 2025-26 season.

That integration has apparently changed, as the Chargers dropped a completely new football schedule on Thursday that includes seven FCS opponents, three of which are members of the NEC. New Haven will be considered an FCS Transitional team in 2025, basically an Independent, so its games will not count in the league standings.

New Haven opens the 2025 season with three consecutive road games, beginning on Friday, Aug. 29 against the Marist Red Foxes. The Chargers will then visit the Mercyhurst Lakers on Sept. 6 and the UAlbany Great Danes on Sept. 13.

New Haven will break the seal on its home slate at Ralph F. DellaCamera Stadium in New Haven, Conn., on Sept. 20 when it host the Saginaw Valley State Cardinals. The Chargers will then return to the road to face the Duquesne Dukes on Sept. 27.

Back-to-back home contests are next as the Pace Setters and Western Connecticut State Wolves (WestConn) visit New Haven on Oct. 4 and Oct. 11, respectively.

Following an open date, the Chargers hit the road for consecutive games against the LIU Sharks on Oct. 25 and the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Nov. 1.

New Haven concludes its inaugural Division I season at home on Nov. 8 against the Merrimack Warriors.

Below is New Haven’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 New Haven Football Schedule

08/29 – at Marist (Fri.)

09/06 – at Mercyhurst

09/13 – at UAlbany

09/20 – Saginaw Valley State

09/27 – at Duquesne

10/04 – Pace

10/11 – WestConn

10/18 – OFF

10/25 – at LIU

11/01 – at Sacred Heart

11/08 – Merrimack

New Haven will enter the 2025 season under interim head coach Mark Powell, who was named to the position on May 12 after Chris Pincince was let go. Powell was previously the defensive coordinator at New Haven under Pincince from 2022 through 2024.