Morgan State, Alabama State to play in 2027 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff

The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff game for the 2027 season has been changed, according to the official website of the annual contest.

The 2027 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff was previously set to feature the South Carolina State Bulldogs of the MEAC taking on the Alabama State Hornets of the SWAC. South Carolina State has been replaced by the Morgan State Bears, who will square off with Alabama State on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2027.

MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff contests are held annually during Week Zero at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. This season’s matchup will feature the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and Howard Bison squaring off on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. The game will be nationally televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET.

The matchup for the 2028 season was previously listed on the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff website as Jackson State vs. Norfolk State, but it is no longer listed.

The 2025 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff, which was played on Aug. 23, resulted in the North Carolina Central Eagles defeating the Southern Jaguars, 31-14, before an announced crowd of 16,191.

Earlier this month, ESPN Events announced new multi-year agreements with both the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). The agreement extended both the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff and the Cricket Celebration Bowl through the 2030-31 season.

Future Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff Games

2026 – Alabama A&M vs. Howard

2027 – Morgan State vs. Alabama State

College Football Neutral Site Games