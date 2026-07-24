MEAC, ESPN announce new media rights agreement through 2030-31

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and ESPN have announced a new multi-year media rights agreement, which extends through the 2030-31 season.

Under the new agreement, MEAC regular-season football games will continue to air on the ESPN networks and ESPN+. Below are the complete details of the agreement:

Nearly two dozen regular-season football games, including select games on ESPN linear networks

MEAC Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship on a linear ESPN network

MEAC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship on a linear ESPN network

All other rounds of the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments on ESPN digital networks

Select regular-season men’s basketball games on a linear ESPN network

“The MEAC has a proud history and continues to play an important role in the HBCU sports landscape,” said Mallory Kenny, director, programming & acquisitions, ESPN. “This agreement reflects ESPN’s commitment to providing meaningful exposure for the conference and ensuring fans can follow its premier football and basketball competition across our networks. We look forward to continuing to showcase the MEAC’s student-athletes, programs and championship moments for years to come, building upon our decades-long relationship.”

“This agreement is an exciting step forward for the MEAC and reinforces the strong relationship we have built with ESPN to showcase the excellence of our student-athletes, coaches and member institutions, said MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills. “This continued partnership will provide our programs with a national platform while creating more opportunities for our fans to engage with MEAC competition and championship moments. We appreciate ESPN’s continued commitment and look forward to working together to highlight the achievements, traditions and stories that make our conference special.”

ESPN Events and the MEAC have also extended the conference’s participation in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff and Cricket Celebration Bowl through the 2032 season. Both marquee events serve as annual celebrations of HBCU football, with the contests played in Atlanta, Ga.

“The MEAC has been instrumental in shaping the legacy of both the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff and Celebration Bowl, helping establish these events as premier showcases for HBCU football,” said John T. Grant, Executive Director of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff and Celebration Bowl. “The conference’s tradition of excellence and competitive success has left an indelible mark on the history of these games, and we are excited to continue welcoming MEAC programs, alumni and fans to Atlanta through 2032. These events provide a unique opportunity to celebrate the achievements, culture and enduring impact of HBCU football on a national stage.”

The 2026 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29, and pits Alabama A&M against Howard at 7:30pm ET on ABC. The 2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl is set for Saturday, Dec. 12 at noon ET on ABC, which matches the champions of the MEAC and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the annual Black College National Championship at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

MEAC Football Schedule