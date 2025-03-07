Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff game set for 2027 season

The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff game for the 2027 season has been set, according to the official website of the annual contest.

The 2027 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff will feature the South Carolina State Bulldogs of the MEAC taking on the Alabama State Hornets of the SWAC on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2027.

MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff contests are held annually during Week Zero at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Games for the 2025 and 2026 season were previously announced, and those matchups feature the North Carolina Central Eagles and Southern Jaguars meeting on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and Howard Bison playing the following season on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026.

The 2024 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff, which was played on Aug. 24, resulted in the Florida A&M Rattlers squeaking out a victory over the Norfolk State Spartans, 24-23, before an announced crowd of 22,210.

Back in May 2021, ESPN Events announced a new six-year agreement with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). The agreement extended both the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff and the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

Future Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff Games

2025 – North Carolina Central vs. Southern

2026 – Alabama A&M vs. Howard

2027 – South Carolina vs. Alabama State

