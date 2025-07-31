Montana State adds Butler to 2026 football schedule

The Montana State Bobcats have added the Butler Bulldogs to their 2026 football schedule, Montana State director of athletics Leon Costello announced Wednesday.

Montana State will host Butler at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Mont., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The game will be the season-opener for both schools and it will also mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs on the gridiron.

Butler competes in the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League (PFL), while Montana State plays in the Big Sky Conference, both in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

With the addition of Butler, Montana State has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for the 2026 season. Following the Butler contest, Montana State is scheduled to visit the Nevada Wolf Pack on Sept. 12 before hosting the Central Connecticut Blue Devils on Sept. 19.

Montana State’s three non-conference opponents will add to a forthcoming nine-game Big Sky slate, which is expected to be revealed this fall. The league is adding an extra contest following the NCAA’s decision to allow FCS teams to schedule 12 games annually.

As for Butler, Montana State is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for that season.

