NCAA adopts proposal for FCS to play 12-game football seasons in 2026

The FCS will adopt 12-game football seasons beginning with the 2026 season, it was announced Wednesday.

Per the accepted proposal, FCS games will be able to schedule 12 games per season beginning in 2026. Each regular season will begin 13 weeks before the FCS playoff selection date.

“At the recommendation of the Football Championship Subdivision Oversight Committee, the council adopted expedited legislation to change the first contest date for FCS football, starting in the 2026 season,” the release reads. “Moving forward, FCS programs will be able to compete in 12 regular-season games every year, with the regular season starting 13 weeks before the FCS championship selections date. The move provides programs greater scheduling flexibility and eliminates the first contest date exceptions.”

Below is more on the change from the NCAA proposal last month:

The recommendation also would standardize the start date of the FCS season as the Thursday 13 weeks before the FCS championship bracket is released, which is the Saturday before Thanksgiving. If the proposed change is adopted, in 2026, FCS teams could begin competing on Thursday, Aug. 27. As part of standardizing the start date for all FCS programs, the proposal eliminates first contest date exceptions in the FCS. Currently, those exceptions allow contests that meet legislated criteria to take place as early as the Saturday before the Thursday prior to Labor Day (which would be Aug. 29 in 2026).

With the those changes, FCS programs can begin their seasons in Week Zero without any other requirements, such as playing Hawaii or the game being nationally televised.