Middle Tennessee reschedules future Army game, Eastern Michigan series

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders have rescheduled a future football game against the Army Black Knights and a future home-and-home series with the Eastern Michigan Eagles, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Middle Tennessee and Army began a home-and-home series during the 2020 season at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., which resulted in a 42-0 Army victory. The second and final game of the series was scheduled to be played on Sept. 4, 2032 and Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

According to a copy of an amendment obtained from Middle Tennessee State University, the two schools have agreed to reschedule the game in Murfreesboro for Sept. 6, 2031.

Army officially joined the American Athletic Conference on July 1, 2024 after competing as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent for the past 19 seasons. That move resulted in Army having to cancel or reschedule a multitude of future football games.

Likely due to the movement of the Army game, Middle Tennessee’s future home-and-home football series with the Eastern Michigan Eagles has also been rescheduled.

The Middle Tennessee-Eastern Michigan series, which was announced last summer, was set to begin in Murfreesboro on Sept. 6, 2031 before concluding at “The Factory” at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Mich., on Sept. 18, 2032.

According to a listing of future football opponents on Eastern Michigan University’s official athletics website, the Eagles and Blue Raiders will now kickoff their series on Sept. 22, 2035 in Murfreesboro before concluding the two-game set the following season on Sept. 20, 2036 in Ypsilanti.

