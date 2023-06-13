Eastern Michigan, Middle Tennessee schedule 2031-32 football series

The Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2031 and 2032 seasons, both schools announced on Tuesday.

In the first game of the series, Eastern Michigan will travel to face Middle Tennessee at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2031. The Eagles will host the Blue Raiders at “The Factory” at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Mich., the following season on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2032, which will conclude the series.

The 2031 Eastern Michigan-Middle Tennessee contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams on the gridiron. Eastern Michigan competes in the Mid-American Conference (MAC), while Middle Tennessee is currently a member of Conference USA.

Middle Tennessee is the first announced non-conference opponent for Eastern Michigan for both the 2031 and 2032 seasons.

Last month, Eastern Michigan officially announced the addition of five contests. The Eagles will host the LIU Sharks in 2025 and the Lindenwood Lions in 2026, travel to take on the Indiana Hoosiers in 2028, and will play a home-and-home series with the San Jose State Spartans in 2026 and 2029.

Middle Tennessee’s 2031 and 2032 non-conference schedule currently includes one other home-and-home series. The Blue Raiders are scheduled to visit the Georgia Southern Eagles on Sept. 20, 2031 before welcoming them to Murfreesboro the following season on Sept. 25, 2032.

Back in April, the Blue Raiders announced that they will travel to face the Kansas Jayhawks in 2026.

