Middle Tennessee adds Kansas to 2026 football schedule

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders have added the Kansas Jayhawks to their 2026 football schedule, a Friday announcement reported.

The game will take place Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan.

Middle Tennessee and Kansas have never squared off on the gridiron.

The contest marks the second announced game for both sides in the 2026 campaign. Each club is set to play the week before, with Kansas hosting the Missouri Tigers and Middle Tennessee playing at the former C-USA foe Marshall Thundering Herd on Sept. 12, 2026.

Game time and television coverage will be announced at a later date.

Football Schedules