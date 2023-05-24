Eastern Michigan adds Indiana, LIU to future football schedules

The Eastern Michigan Eagles have added the Indiana Hoosiers and LIU Sharks to their future football schedules, the school announced on Wednesday.

Eastern Michigan will travel to take on the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028. In their first and only meeting on the gridiron, the Hoosiers defeated the Eagles 37-6 in Bloomington in 1990.

On Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, Eastern Michigan will welcome the LIU Sharks to Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Mich. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Eastern Michigan also announced today that they will host the Lindenwood Lions on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 and will play a home-and-home series with the San Jose State Spartans during the 2026 and 2029 seasons. Those contests were previously announced by Lindenwood and San Jose State.

“We are pleased to announce a number of great games with quality opponents in future years,” Eastern Michigan University Vice President/Director of Athletics Scott Wetherbee said. “The games provide the right schedule strength, offer a number of quality home opponents for our fans, and include some high-profile road games that are in strong alumni areas and provide convenient travel for our fans.”

Eastern Michigan also provided a note on their non-conference scheduling philosophy.

Over the past decade, EMU has reevaluated its overall non-conference scheduling philosophy for football. An emphasis was placed on securing home-and-home series with other members of the so called “Group of Five” which includes the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, the Mountain West Conference, and the Sun Belt Conference. In addition, the Eagles will still play at least one road contest versus a “Power Five School” which includes members from the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big Ten Conference, the Big 12 Conference, the Pacific 12 Conference, and the Southeastern Conference.

