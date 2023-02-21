Lindenwood announces three future football games against FBS teams

The Lindenwood Lions have announced three future football games against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents.

Opponents added by Lindenwood include the Kansas Jayhawks of the Big 12 Conference, Miami RedHawks of the Mid-American Conference (MAC), and Eastern Michigan Eagles, also of the MAC.

“Adding FBS teams Kansas, Eastern Michigan, and Miami (Ohio) to our future schedules is one of the many examples of how this program is being built for the future,” said head coach Jed Stugart. “It is also an example of the hard work and dedication by our Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Jason Coomer. His commitment to seeing football succeed is absolute. We are excited for the challenge of playing this level of competition and eager to display our brand on a larger platform.”

Lindenwood will travel to take on Kansas at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas, on Sept. 2, 2028. The game will mark the second meeting between the two schools following their matchup in Lawrence on Aug. 31, 2024, which was previously announced.

A trip to face the Miami RedHawks at Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio, is slated for Sept. 27, 2025. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Another first-time matchup for Lindenwood is slated for Sept. 19, 2026 when the Lions visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Mich.

“We hope today’s announcement brings additional excitement to our students, fans and alumni including the St. Charles community, said Coomer. “As we continue our path to full NCAA Division I status, we will continue to work tirelessly as a staff to put our student-athletes, coaches and staff in a position to compete on the national stage.”

Lindenwood is currently a member of the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference football partnership in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

