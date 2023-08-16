Middle Tennessee adds Chattanooga to 2028 football schedule

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders have added the Chattanooga Mocs to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with Middle Tennessee State University was obtained from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga via a state public records request.

Middle Tennessee will host Chattanooga at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028. The Blue Raiders will pay the Mocs a $350,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

Middle Tennessee and Chattanooga first met on the gridiron in 1916 and have played 37 times overall. The Blue Raiders fell to the Mocs 33-24 in their most recent contest in 1997 and currently trail in the overall series 11-25-1.

Chattanooga is a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Mocs finished the 2022 season 7-4 overall and 5-3 in SoCon action.

The Chattanooga Mocs are the first known non-conference opponent for Middle Tennessee for the 2028 season.

Earlier this week, we reported that Middle Tennessee will play a future home-and-home series with the Ball State Cardinals. The Blue Raiders will host the Cardinals in 2033 and will make the return trip to Muncie, Ind., in 2034.

We also reported a few future games for Middle Tennessee late last month. The Blue Raiders will host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in 2024 and will play a home-and-home series against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Chattanooga now has two non-conference opponents scheduled for 2028. The Mocs are also slated to host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Sept. 16.

