Ball State, Middle Tennessee schedule football series for 2033, 2034

The Ball State Cardinals and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2033 and 2034 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the contract for the home-and-home series with Middle Tennessee State University was obtained from Ball State University via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, Ball State will travel to face Middle Tennessee at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Sept. 24, 2033. The series will conclude the following season when the Cardinals host the Blue Raiders at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Ind., on Sept. 23, 2034.

Ball State and Middle Tennessee first met on the gridiron in 1969 in Muncie. The Cardinals defeated the Blue Raiders in their last three contests, including 43-14 most recently in 1974 in Murfreesboro, and now lead the overall series 4-2.

Earlier on Monday, we reported that Ball State will travel to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2028. The Nittany Lions will pay the Cardinals a $1.45 million guarantee for playing the contest, according to a copy of the contract.

We also reported a few future games for Middle Tennessee late last month. The Blue Raiders will host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in 2024 and will play a home-and-home series against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

