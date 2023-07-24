Nevada, Middle Tennessee schedule football series for 2025, 2026

The Nevada Wolf Pack and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with Middle Tennessee State University was obtained from the University of Nevada via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, Nevada will host Middle Tennessee at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. The Wolf Pack will travel to face the Blue Raiders the following season at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, which will conclude the two-game series.

Nevada, a member of the Mountain West Conference, and Middle Tennessee, a member of Conference USA, have never squared off on the gridiron.

With the addition of Middle Tennessee, Nevada now has three scheduled non-conference opponents in 2025. The Wolf Pack are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Aug. 30 before hosting the Sacramento State Hornets on Sept. 6.

Nevada’s only other game non-conference game scheduled in 2026 is a road contest at the UCLA Bruins on Sept. 19.

Middle Tennessee is currently scheduled to open the 2025 season at home against the Duke Blue Devils on Aug. 30. The Blue Raiders also have a road game scheduled at the Wisconsin Badgers on Sept. 6 and home tilts with the Marshall Thundering Herd on Sept. 20 and the Austin Peay Governors on a date to be determined. One of those four contests will have to be rescheduled or canceled, as Middle Tennessee can only play four non-conference games per season.

In 2026, Middle Tennessee is slated to play back-to-back road contests at the Marshall Thundering Herd on Sept. 12 and the Kansas Jayhawks on Sept. 19.

