Middle Tennessee adds Tennessee Tech to 2024 football schedule

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders have added the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles to their 2024 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with Middle Tennessee State University was obtained from Tennessee Tech University via a state public records request.

Middle Tennessee will host Tennessee Tech at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. The Blue Raiders will pay the Golden Eagles a $300,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

Middle Tennessee and Tennessee Tech first met on the gridiron in 1917 and have played 75 times overall. The Blue Raiders defeated the Golden Eagles in their most recent contest in 2006 to extend their slim advantage in the series to 36-32-7.

Tennessee Tech is a member of the Big South-OVC Football Association in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Golden Eagles are entering their sixth season under head coach Dewayne Alexander, who has a 16-36 overall record at the school.

With the addition of Tennessee Tech, Middle Tennessee has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for the 2024 season. The Blue Raiders’ other three non-conference contests in 2024 are all on the road — at the Ole Miss Rebels on Sept. 7, at the Memphis Tigers on Sept. 28, and at the Duke Blue Devils on a date to be determined.

Tennessee Tech now has three non-conference opponents scheduled for 2024, which is a 12-game season for FCS teams. The Golden Eagles are also slated to visit the Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 7 and host the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Oct. 5.

